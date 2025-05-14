Kazakhstan’s mineral wealth draws Jinchuan Group to Aktobe’s nickel-cobalt prospects

Yerzhan Smagulov, Deputy Director of Kazmetal Group, reported on the progress of a strategic investment project for extracting and processing nickel-cobalt ores in Aktobe. Chinese company Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. visited the site, assessing the infrastructure and technical capabilities. They expressed strong interest in collaborating on the project. Previous discussions between Jinchuan Group and the Aktobe region set the stage for this partnership.

