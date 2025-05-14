Kazakhstan, France evaluate strategic cooperation milestones

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. At the initiative of the French side, a telephone conversation took place between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noël Barrot, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the conversation, the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-French cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.

“Particular attention was paid to further attracting investment, as well as to educational projects,” the statement said.

The ministers reviewed the results of the work carried out over the past year and emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France in November 2024.

Both officials expressed mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding ties between Astana and Paris.

As part of President Tokayev’s state visit to France in November 2024, 36 documents were signed, including 24 agreements worth a total of $2.2 billion.

