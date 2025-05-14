Azerbaijan partners with World Bank to future-proof cities and fight cyber threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Azerbaijan has agreed to take joint steps with the World Bank in the fields of cybersecurity and urban mobility, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said in a post on his official Facebook page, Trend reports.

“We met with Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

We discussed cooperation on joint projects with institutions operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), including the development of the Middle Corridor and enhancing transit potential.

We also reached an agreement on taking joint steps regarding cybersecurity and urban mobility,” the post reads.

