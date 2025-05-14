Azerbaijan lifts curtain on its population's fuel expenses in 4M2025
Between the start of the year and the end of April 2025, Azerbaijan raked in a whopping 1.15 billion manat (or $680 million) from the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel. This represents a 17 percent jump, or 167.6 million manat ($98.6 million), when stacked up against the same stretch in 2024. The fuel sales made up a slice of the pie, accounting for 6.3 percent of the country’s total retail trade turnover.
