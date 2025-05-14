China’s Fufeng Group bets on Kazakhstan with new high-tech corn plant

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, met with Li Xuechun, President of Fufeng Group, to discuss a major investment project for a vertically integrated industrial park in Zhambyl region. The $800 million project will include a starch production plant, bio-fermentation plants, a coal-fired power plant, and wastewater treatment facilities.

