Azerbaijani ombudsperson attends OIC meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the Fourth General Assembly and the Twelfth Board of Directors Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association (OICOA) held in Tehran, Trend reports.

In her remarks, Sabina Aliyeva emphasized Azerbaijan's active engagement in the initiatives organized under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as its role in hosting numerous important global events.

Praising the strengthening of ties and the intensification of joint activities among OICOA member institutions over the past year, the Commissioner stressed the importance of continuing efforts to protect and promote the rights of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

Providing an overview of the mandate of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman and the institution’s work in the field of human rights, Sabina Aliyeva highlighted the steps taken to protect the rights of vulnerable groups and the valuable experience gained in this process.

Describing forced migration as one of the fundamental issues of the modern era, Aliyeva stated that as a result of Armenia’s policy of ethnic cleansing, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their native lands and became refugees. She emphasized that their fundamental rights and freedoms were gravely violated. The Commissioner shared detailed information on the measures taken by Azerbaijan to safeguard the rights of these individuals and facilitate their return to their homelands.

Aliyeva also drew attention to the threat posed by landmine contamination in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. She stated that mines planted by Armenia continue to endanger the lives and health of civilians and hinder the safe return of the displaced population. The Ombudsperson stressed that she has repeatedly appealed to the international community regarding this issue, but practical results have yet to be achieved.

“Despite repeated appeals, Armenia denies the existence of accurate minefield maps and has refused to hand them over to Azerbaijan,” she underlined.

Sabina Aliyeva also proposed organizing awareness-raising events on forced migration within OICOA this year, noting that such initiatives are critical for promoting and protecting human rights.

In addition to her participation in the sessions, Azerbaijan’s Ombudsperson gave interviews to both international and Iranian media outlets, providing an overview of the measures undertaken in Azerbaijan to safeguard human rights and freedoms.

The events highlighted the importance of enhancing international cooperation among Islamic countries to advance justice, peace, and the protection of Muslim rights. They also provided a platform for experience sharing and joint efforts to promote good governance and social justice across member states.