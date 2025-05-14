Chinese agrochemical giant seeks Azerbaijani partners to cultivate growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Shandong Binnong Technology seeks to find partners in Azerbaijan, the General manager of Chinese company Shandong Binnong Technology Harvey Gee told Trend.

“We want to gather more information about Azerbaijani agriculture, as well as find partners,” he said.

According to him, the Chinese company Shandong Binnong Technology is a major producer of agrochemical products.

“We produce various types of herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. At present, we export our products to more than 90 countries. We provide high quality products and also offer competitive prices. Agriculture is the main industry for every country, so high quality and competitive prices for agrochemical products are very important. We also plan to cooperate with companies in Azerbaijan. This is the reason why we are here. This is the first time we get information about this exhibition, and the first time we participate in it. We want to gather more information about Azerbaijani agriculture and also find partners,” the general manager of the company said.