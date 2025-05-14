Uzbekistan, China dive into joint ventures in agricultural machinery arena

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, met with a delegation from China's Shandong Swan Cotton Machinery, headed by Chairman of the Board Wang Xinting, to discuss potential collaborations in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on opportunities for joint projects in agricultural mechanization in Uzbekistan. The Uzbek delegation emphasized ongoing efforts to encourage the acquisition of agricultural machinery, particularly cotton harvesters, and the expansion of leasing-based financing mechanisms to facilitate the process.

The Chinese delegation provided an overview of Shandong Swan Cotton Machinery's operations and global projects. With over 70 years of experience, the company specializes in cotton harvesting and processing equipment, exporting its products to 37 countries worldwide.

Highlighting that their gear satisfies international standards and is highly competitive in the global market, the Chinese side showed considerable interest in partnering on projects within Uzbekistan’s cotton sector.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to gradually implement practical cooperation in agricultural mechanization.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $13 billion last year, and both nations remain confident in achieving the ambitious $20 billion target set by their heads of state.

