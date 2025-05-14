Azerbaijan sees Middle Corridor as key to energy and trade integration - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan is positioning itself not only as a regional energy producer but as a growing transit hub for both energy and non-energy goods, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a panel discussion titled “Azerbaijan: Emerging Gateway to Green Growth and Connectivity” at the EBRD Annual Meetings in London, Trend reports.

Speaking on the expanding role of the Middle Corridor, Jabbarov emphasized Azerbaijan’s contribution to regional transit. "Azerbaijan today acts not just as a producer, but also as a transit hub," he said.

This reflects Azerbaijan’s long-standing vision of fostering partnerships and enhancing regional cooperation, he added. "It’s about creating hubs - and everyone really benefits. We are working with our friends and neighbors to continue to connect further to the east, and in that sense, the Middle Corridor, which we traditionally associate with non-energy goods, in fact, has a significant energy element that will continue to grow".

The minister also pointed to the evolving geography of trade flows. "In my opinion, it’s a Middle Corridor with positive deviations," he said. "It’s not strictly east-west or north-south. More and more, we’re seeing flows going east-south or in other directions. And the data backs this up - the fastest growth in our trade turnover over the past three years has been with Central Asia. All projections suggest that increased connectivity is not just good for transit, it’s good for regional economic activity".

He underlined the role of the South Caucasus as a bridge for growing trade and investment flows between Central Asia and other regions. "We can envisage Southern Caucasus and Central Asia’s own trade and investment flow increase," Jabbarov said.

Turning to practical measures, Jabbarov detailed Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure smooth and efficient transit. "That requires both internal and external coordination among relevant agencies—customs, border services, and so on," he explained. "In terms of physical infrastructure, we try to anticipate and address bottlenecks, though issues like the Caspian Sea’s draft limits, which reduce the cargo capacity of vessels, do remain".

Jabbarov also stressed Azerbaijan’s focus on adding value to transit. "We’re not just facilitating transport; we are trying to turn it into industrialization," he said. "The Alat Free Economic Zone is a good example. We are creating an industrial hub that can serve the broader region".