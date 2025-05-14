Transport logistics improvement crucial for Iran's regional prospects - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Iran must work toward improving its transport logistics to enhance cargo transit efficiency, said Ali Emami, Director General of the Logistics and Support Department at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Trend reports.

In an interview with local media, Emami noted that Iran currently ranks poorly in global logistics performance (123rd place) and has failed to implement timely agreements with neighboring countries to streamline cargo movement. As a result, the country faces numerous logistical barriers.

He noted that the cost of exporting goods from Iran is nearly double the global average.

"Iran holds vast potential in logistics. If this potential is realized, it could meet a significant portion of the region’s transport needs. The country is strategically positioned to facilitate cargo movement between India, China, and Europe via the Indian Ocean. However, it has not yet managed to position itself as a key link in the global logistics chain.

Integrating into international corridors would enable Iran to better connect with the global economy and create favorable conditions for attracting investment," Emami said.

Meanwhile, Iran is situated along several major international transit routes, including the North-South and East-West corridors, the infrastructure along these pathways remains underdeveloped. The country is not regarded as a reliable transit hub by global cargo companies, partly due to international sanctions. As a result, there is limited interest from international firms in using Iran for transit operations.

