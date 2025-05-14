bp reveals its investments in Azerbaijan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. bp, operating major oil and gas exploration, development, and transportation projects in Azerbaijan for 33 years, together with its partners, has invested more than $87 billion in projects it operates in the country, a source in the company told Trend.

In addition, bp has spent more than $111 million in social investment projects in the country on behalf of itself and its partners in joint projects it operates.

"bp's extensive social investment activities and efforts to develop skills in the country have brought significant benefits to people, improving and transforming their lives.

The company's social investments are focused on areas such as local capacity building, education, community development, local entrepreneurship, the environment, increasing sports potential, as well as exploring and promoting the country's rich cultural heritage," the source said.

To note, since the beginning of its operations, approximately 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens have been working at bp in Azerbaijan, which constitutes more than 90 percent of the company's qualified staff.

