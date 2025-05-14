Azerbaijan's Baku hosts cybersecurity crash course for media representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ A cybersecurity training session for representatives of media organizations was held on May 14 in Baku in partnership with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), the Media Development Agency, the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and Azintelecom LLC, which operates under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), Trend reports.

The training aimed to inform media professionals about current cyber threats and to help them become more resilient and better prepared in the face of digital risks.

The event featured speeches by Section Head at the Presidential Administration Elmir Valizade, Chairman at IDDA, Farid Osmanov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, and Head of the ESS, Samir Rasulov.

Speakers addressed cyber incidents targeting the media sector and emphasized the need to improve IT infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity measures within media institutions.

During the training sessions, which included participation from representatives of over fifty media organizations, experts from the relevant agencies, as well as trainers from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, discussed key cybersecurity topics. These included preventative measures against cyber incidents, phishing techniques, social engineering tactics, and methods for securing media accounts on social networks.

Following the each session, trainers and experts addressed questions of participants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel