ECO, UNECE discuss Trans-Caspian and Almaty-Tehran-Istanbul Corridors in Uzbekistan
Photo: The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
The 7th ECO-UNECE Coordination Committee meeting in Tashkent focused on improving regional transport corridors, including Trans-Caspian and Almaty–Tehran–Istanbul. Discussions centered on infrastructure, data exchange, and trade facilitation, highlighting the growing significance of the Trans-Caspian corridor for Central Asia’s economic growth.
