INPEX’s total assets drop, liabilities increase in Q1 2025
The decline was primarily driven by a reduction in non-current assets, which fell by ¥268.1 billion to ¥6,242.4 billion, mainly due to a decrease in oil and gas assets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy