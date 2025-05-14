KTZ Express focuses on North-South corridor dev’t with Iran at Chabahar port
During a visit to Iran, representatives of KTZ Express (Kazakhstan Railways subsidiary) held talks with Iran’s Chabahar Port and Ports and Maritime Organization to explore cooperation in developing the North–South transport corridor. They assessed potential sites for terminal infrastructure and discussed joint logistics projects. Both sides showed interest in strengthening collaboration, with Chabahar Port’s strategic location enhancing its importance in intercontinental trade routes.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy