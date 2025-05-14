KTZ Express focuses on North-South corridor dev’t with Iran at Chabahar port

During a visit to Iran, representatives of KTZ Express (Kazakhstan Railways subsidiary) held talks with Iran’s Chabahar Port and Ports and Maritime Organization to explore cooperation in developing the North–South transport corridor. They assessed potential sites for terminal infrastructure and discussed joint logistics projects. Both sides showed interest in strengthening collaboration, with Chabahar Port’s strategic location enhancing its importance in intercontinental trade routes.

