Russian company weighing up potential export of soybean seeds to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Russian breeding and seed company EkoNiva-Semena is considering the possibility of supplying soybean seeds to Azerbaijan, Alexander Novoselov, senior sales representative of the company, told Trend on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) held in Baku.

"We have been working in the Russian market for over 30 years and have been represented in Azerbaijan for the third year. In the future, we plan to supply our own achievements in the field of insulation, in particular winter wheat varieties.

The second area that we are actively involved in is soybean seeds. We have several varieties developed by our own efforts, which have good potential for successful implementation in the agricultural areas of Azerbaijan," he said.

To note, the second day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) is being held in Baku.

As many as 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in this year's Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, which cover all pavilions and the open area of ​​​​the Baku Expo Center. In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the US, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Greece participated in the exhibitions. National groups from Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, as well as, for the first time, Egypt, are demonstrating their agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.

