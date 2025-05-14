Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger sign major deal to boost oil and gas production efficiency

Photo: Uzbekneftegaz

Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Schlumberger (SLB) have signed a landmark Field Management Agreement aimed at enhancing oil and gas operations in Uzbekistan. The agreement, finalized at the 27th International Oil and Gas Exhibition in Tashkent, introduces a new model of collaboration that includes the formation of a Joint Project Management Team. This strategic partnership will focus on increasing production efficiency, implementing sustainable development practices, and integrating advanced technologies in oil and gas asset management.

