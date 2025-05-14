Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger sign major deal to boost oil and gas production efficiency
Photo: Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Schlumberger (SLB) have signed a landmark Field Management Agreement aimed at enhancing oil and gas operations in Uzbekistan. The agreement, finalized at the 27th International Oil and Gas Exhibition in Tashkent, introduces a new model of collaboration that includes the formation of a Joint Project Management Team. This strategic partnership will focus on increasing production efficiency, implementing sustainable development practices, and integrating advanced technologies in oil and gas asset management.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy