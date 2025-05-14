Uzbekistan represents share of small businesses in 1Q2025 construction sector
Small enterprises and micro-firms in Uzbekistan have really rolled up their sleeves, making a splash in the country's construction sector by wrapping up projects worth 24.2 trillion soums ($2.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2025. However, even though the total value of construction work has seen a bit of a bump, their slice of the pie keeps getting smaller, marking the second year in a row that this trend has taken root.
