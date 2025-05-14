Kazakhstan’s tenge gains strength amid US-China trade truce, says ING
Photo: Official website of ING GROUP
As of May 13, 2025, Kazakhstan's tenge has strengthened, decreasing from 520-525 per dollar in mid-April to 510-515. This aligns with forecasts, but the final phase of appreciation was triggered by unexpected positive trade talks between the U.S. and China. Kazakhstan's National Bank expects foreign currency sales by the sovereign fund and central bank to total $1.3 billion in May, matching April's levels.
