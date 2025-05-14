Azerbaijan's AZPROMO advocates for more exhibitions to propel companies forward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ The greater the number of such platforms and exhibitions, the more we will focus on promoting companies through them, Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) told Trend.

He noted that the Caspian Agro exhibition, held in Azerbaijan for many years, has established itself as a reliable platform for entrepreneurs.

“Interest from foreign companies increases year by year. We can observe this by looking at the scale of the exhibition. It shows that both domestic and international companies are keen to participate. As AZPROMO, our main task is to expand non-oil and gas exports. The more such platforms and exhibitions are organized, the more actively we will be involved in supporting company participation.

Abdullayev emphasized that eight local companies are represented at the exhibition, some of which are already exporting products while others are not.

“One of the reasons these companies are at our stand today is to use the exhibition as a means to enter new markets.”

Additionally, there are other companies at the AZPROMO stand that are exporting their products to countries such as Japan, the United States, Israel, and Russia, and even as far as New Zealand.

We aim to support both companies that are already exporting and those that are not. We hope that non-exporting local companies will make the most of this opportunity to find new partners,” Abdullayev added.

