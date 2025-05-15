Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan reinforce pledge to expand co-op across key sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev, Trend reports via Kazakhstani MFA.

According to the information, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed in detail the state and prospects of expanding multifaceted Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, in the spirit of brotherhood and good neighborliness.

“The ministers synchronized their watches on current issues of cooperation within international frameworks, including the UN, the CIS, and reaffirmed their firm commitment to continue mutual support in multilateral formats,” the statement said.

Moreover, the sides discussed plans to organize events at the highest and high levels this year and expressed mutual interest in further deepening the allied relations between Astana and Bishkek.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $1.6 billion by the end of 2024, which is 1.5 percent more than in the previous year. The parties intend to increase this figure to $3 billion by 2030.