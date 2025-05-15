New EBRD loan opens doors for young entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has come through with a significant loan to SQB, Uzbekistan’s second-largest financial institution, geared towards backing young entrepreneurs in the country. This funding is part of EBRD’s broader push to boost the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) run by individuals under the age of 35 and will roll out access to financial products, training, and advisory services.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register