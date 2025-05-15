KazTransOil unveils new domestic oil transport tariff for 2025/26

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. KazTransOil introduces a new tariff for transporting oil through trunk pipelines for the domestic market at 4.02 tenge ($0.00804) per ton (excluding VAT), Trend reports via KazTransOil.

According to the company, the tariff and tariff estimate for the oil transportation service of Kazakhstan's oil through trunk pipelines within the Republic of Kazakhstan for the domestic market have been approved: operator activity for unified routing.

"In accordance with subparagraph 10) of Article 8 and subparagraph 2) of paragraph 1 of Article 20 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Natural Monopolies,' by the order of the acting chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated May 6, 2024, No. 50-OD, the tariff and tariff estimate for the oil transportation service of Kazakhstan’s oil through trunk pipelines for the domestic market—operator activity for unified routing—has been approved in a simplified procedure at the rate of 4.02 tenge ($0.00804) per ton (excluding VAT)," KazTransOil’s statement said.

The specified tariff is set for the period from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.





