FAO weighs crop insurance potential to attract investments to Azerbaijan's agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan is taking important steps in the field of crop insurance, which will help attract more investments to the agricultural sector, said Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel session on the topic "Perspectives for the development of the agricultural insurance system: the experience of Azerbaijan, challenges and international practice" within the framework of the II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations in Baku.

Nasar stressed that crop insurance is one of the effective solutions for mitigating the consequences of climate change for farmers. It protects farmers from risks associated with unpredictable weather conditions.

According to the FAO representative, crop insurance is more than just a financial instrument. This is a mechanism of food security, protection against losses, and even bankruptcy.

"Azerbaijan is taking important steps in this direction. It will help attract more investments in the agricultural sector - not only from the state," he said.

He added that insurance reduces risks and promotes the modernization of agriculture.

"The world experience shows that with the introduction of agricultural insurance, farmers invest more actively in technology, water conservation, modern fertilizers, and everything necessary for efficient farming", he emphasized.

