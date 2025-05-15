Unibank joins Green Investment Principles (GIP) to strengthen commitment to sustainable finance

Unibank is proud to announce its membership in the Green Investment Principles (GIP), a global initiative dedicated to promoting sustainable investment and responsible banking practices.

By joining GIP, Unibank aligns itself with a network of leading financial institutions committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their operations. This membership underscores Unibank's dedication to advancing sustainable finance.

"Our participation in the Green Investment Principles reflects Unibank's unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible banking," said Mr Farid Abushov, Chairman of the Management Board at Unibank. "We recognize the critical role financial institutions play in addressing environmental challenges, and we are eager to contribute to the collective efforts of GIP network."

As a GIP member, Unibank will focus on:

Integrating ESG factors into its investment and lending decisions.

Enhancing transparency through regular sustainability reporting.

Collaborating with stakeholders to promote green finance initiatives.

The Green Investment Principles provide a framework for financial institutions to support sustainable development goals and foster a resilient economy. Unibank's membership signifies a proactive step towards embedding sustainability into its core business strategies.