China’s Qingdao and Kazakhstan’s Kuryk ports pair for eco-friendly Middle Corridor growth

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The inaugural Kazakhstan-China Transport Forum is in full swing in Astana, where a Memorandum of Understanding has been inked between SPG Qingdao Port Group and Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port. The pact is set to hit the ground running, fostering collaboration in port development, operations, cutting-edge technologies, and keeping the environment in the green along the Middle Corridor. More than 300 business and logistics folks from both sides of the fence are in attendance, with B2B and G2B meetings lined up and ready to roll.

