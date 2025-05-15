Azerbaijan sees notable growth in maritime freight transport in 4M2025

In Azerbaijan, maritime freight transport has seen a remarkable uptick of nearly 13 percent in the first four months of 2025, with oil cargo making up almost half of the shipments, proving that the ship has certainly come in. Even with this upward trend, the number of sea passengers took a nosedive by roughly eight percent during the same stretch.

