Azerbaijan and China actively cooperate in all spheres - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated the Ambassador on the start of her diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan before broaching the comprehensive interaction between Azerbaijan and China and mentioning the existing successful co-operation not only on the political plane but in other areas as well.

She said that the relations between our states have reached the zenith, namely, the level of an all-encompassing strategic partnership.

The significance of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s stat visit to China was underlined as the conversation went on; it was stressed that the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and China stands as further evidence of the high level of our bilateral relations.

Furthermore, it was subsequently remarked that President Ilham Aliyev had held a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji during the said state visit and that views were exchanged on the expansion of interparliamentary co-operation at that meeting.

It was stressed then that the parliaments’ connexions are an important component of the relations between our countries, and satisfaction was expressed with the advancement of the inter-parliamentary co-operation, inclusive of the ties between the friendship groups and parliamentary committees. What else was said was that the Joint Declaration covered inter-parliamentary co-operation matters.

Gafarova mentioned her meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji, saying that such contacts promoted a continued expansion of the countries' collaboration.

Next, they talked about the co-operation between Azerbaijan and China in the international arena; the unwavering mutual support of our states for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty was brought up with contentment.

Ambassador Lu Mei passed on to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis the greetings of Zhao Leji and said she had every intention to make every possible effort to ensure the ongoing development of our relations, including between our legislative assemblies, during her diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also had an exchange of views on other issues of shared interest.

