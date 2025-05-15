Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Albania for working visit (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 15 May 2025 18:48 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TIRANA, Albania, May 15. On May 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tirana on a working visit to participate in the 6th European Political Community Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama and President of the European Council António Costa, Trend reports.

At Tirana International Airport, the head of state was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, and other officials.

Will be updated

