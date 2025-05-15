Azerbaijan and China parley trade and economic cooperation issues

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China Lu Mei, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The dynamic development of Azerbaijan-China relations as a result of the joint efforts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of China Xi Jinping was noted with satisfaction at the meeting.

The importance of President Ilham Aliyev's recent state visit to China was emphasized.

Moreover, it was noted that the "Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China" signed by the heads of state raised the relations between the two countries to a higher level.

The meeting discussed topical issues of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, and the prospects for cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

