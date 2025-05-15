Kazakh FlyArystan launches direct flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan is set to spread its wings with a new international route from Almaty to Issyk-Kul International Airport, taking off on July 3, 2025, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

As per the company's announcement, flights will be taking off twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays – until the end of August.

"The flight time from Almaty to Tamchy (Issyk-Kul) is 55 minutes, including taxiing before takeoff and after landing, making it the fastest and most comfortable way to reach the popular resort," the airline stated.



The return flight is a quick hop, taking just an hour to get back in the saddle. In comparison, traveling by ground transportation can take five to seven hours.

Thursday Schedule:

Departure from Almaty: 15:05, Arrival in Tamchy: 17:00

Return flight from Tamchy: 18:00, Arrival in Almaty: 18:00

Sunday Schedule:

Departure from Almaty: 13:15, Arrival in Tamchy: 15:10

Return flight from Tamchy: 16:10, Arrival in Almaty: 16:10

Tickets start at 24,000 tenge (approximately $48) one-way under the “Comfort” fare package, which includes seat selection, 20 kg of checked baggage, and one piece of hand luggage up to 5 kg (with maximum dimensions of 56×23×36 cm). Tickets can be purchased via the FlyArystan mobile app or the official website.

