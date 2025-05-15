Oil flow through Azerbaijan’s main pipelines slips in 4M2025

Azerbaijan moved the needle by transporting over 12 million tons of crude oil through its main pipelines in the first four months of 2025, but it seems the tide has turned with a drop of more than four percent compared to the same time last year. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline was the lion's share, making up more than three-quarters of the total volume.

