Kazakhstan reports sharp rise in agricultural trade with Belarus for 2024

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, met with the Ambassador of Belarus, Aleksey Bogdanov, to strengthen cooperation in the agricultural sector. They chewed the fat about broadening trade in green and top-notch products, rolling up their sleeves for joint projects, sharpening the skills of agricultural specialists, and kicking off the inaugural Belarus-Kazakhstan Agrarian Forum. Plans were also hatched for Kazakhstan to throw its hat in the ring at an international agricultural exhibition and for future intergovernmental meetings, showcasing a steady climb in bilateral collaboration.

