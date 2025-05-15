Anatolian Phoenix – 2025 International joint exercise enters next phase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise held in Konya, Türkiye, continues, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the exercise plan, participants received a briefing on safety rules, the assigned tasks and their execution sequence, as well as on terrain and climatic conditions of the area set aside for search-and-rescue operations.

Aircraft from various countries participating in the international exercise conducted a joint "elephant walk". Afterwards, the participants inspected the areas designated for upcoming flight missions.

Practical flights were also conducted to familiarize participants with the terrain. During the flights, interoperability and the quality of radio communications were checked.

It should be noted that the exercise will last until May 23.