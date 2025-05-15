Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin tumbles in price
The new Bahar Azadi gold coin from Iran hit the market at around 1,280 dollars, taking a small dip from the day before, as the currency continues to ride the rollercoaster since the Central Bank decided to let the exchange rate float last year. Older coins and smaller denominations held their ground, with raw gold trading at about 110 dollars per gram, keeping the wheels turning in the market.
