EducationUSA Alumni Fair highlights growing number of Azerbaijani students studying at U.S. universities

The U.S. Embassy in Baku, in collaboration with American Councils for International Education, is pleased to announce the EducationUSA Alumni Fair as a unique opportunity for high school and university students, as well as their parents, interested in pursuing education in the United States. This public event will feature more than 30 alumni booths represented by the Azerbaijani alumni and Embassy community, showcasing a wide range of American universities and academic fields—from science to arts, business, and public policy, along with U.S. Embassy exchange programs. The fair offers students and parents a valuable opportunity to learn firsthand about studying in the United States, including undergraduate, graduate, and exchange programs. Embassy consular staff will also attend to share information about student visas. Charge d’Affaires Hugo Guevara will deliver opening remarks.

The fair will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Landmark’s Rotunda Hall.

In recent years, the number of Azerbaijanis studying in the U.S. has increased significantly. During the 2023-2024 academic year, 1,130 Azerbaijani students studied at U.S. higher education institutions - a 25.4 percent increase from the previous year.

Many Azerbaijani students are also participating in the Embassy’s English language and educational exchange programs. More than 8,000 Azerbaijanis have participated in more than 50 U.S. Government-funded exchange programs since 1993.

Students can request free, one-on-one consultations with EducationUSA advisers who advise parents and students on U.S. university admissions and financial aid. For more information and to register for the EducationUSA Alumni Fair, please visit Alumni Fair 2025 I EducationUSA Azerbaijan or contact [email protected].