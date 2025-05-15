Myths that kill nation: Debunking tall tale of “Greater Armenia” (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Dr. Jabi Bahramov, a PhD in History and one of the most respected historians and analysts in the South Caucasus region.

The discussion focused on the ideology of the so-called “Greater Armenia,” the myths surrounding it, and their consequences for how Armenians perceive regional realities.

Bahramov began by tracing the roots of Armenian ideological mythology to the late 1980s, which he described as the onset of “an undeclared but precisely orchestrated revanchism against Azerbaijan.”

A key moment in the broadcast was the mention of academician Igrar Aliyev, known for his work on ancient linguistic sources. At Aliyev’s recommendation, Bahramov studied History of Diplomacy, edited by academician Potyomkin (originally published in 1941, reissued in 2006), which analyzes Rome’s eastern policy. In that work, dating back nearly two millennia, the “so-called Armenian principality” is described as “the sole source of conflict” in the East. Roman Emperor Nero, fearing Armenian betrayal, suggested appointing a non-Armenian governor to rule the territory. “It’s remarkable,” Bahramov noted, “2000 years have passed, and nothing has changed.”

The historian also cited a work by Russian orientalist Semyonov, published in Moscow in 1975, which explicitly states Armenian betrayal during the Crusades by collaborating with crusaders against their own state under Byzantine rule.

Along with excerpts from an official report by Prosecutor Frenkel under Nicholas II, which stated that Armenians were unable to build a state and characterized betrayal as a national trait, Bahramov also made public excerpts from the same report.

This document was published by Academician Ziya Bunyadov in 1989 and, as Bahramov noted, later translated into English and Azerbaijani.

Professor Bahramov also detailed the collaboration between Armenian nationalists and Nazi Germany, emphasizing that Garegin Nzhdeh, Drastamat Kanayan, and their associates served in Hitler’s ranks.

“The Germans studied Armenian methods of population extermination and applied them,” Bahramov said.

He also referenced a letter from Nzhdeh to Stalin offering cooperation if the USSR went to war against Türkiye.