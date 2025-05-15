EU reiterates backing for Central Asia’s transport corridor expansion

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 15. The European Union will continue supporting the expansion of transport corridors and the strengthening of logistical links in Central Asia, said the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Stiprais emphasized that stability in Central Asia holds strategic importance for the EU. He noted that without the development of transport and trade infrastructure, countries in the region will struggle to access global markets, which in turn limits their economic potential.

He also highlighted that cooperation between the EU and Central Asian countries is progressing dynamically.

Moreover, Stiprais noted the significance of the recent agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on their border dispute, calling it an important and inspiring example for the entire region.

In turn, President Zhaparov outlined key priorities for trade, economic, and investment cooperation with the EU. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s substantial hydropower potential and shared information about ongoing projects in this field, including major infrastructure initiatives involving international partners.

Regarding the development of transport connections, Zhaparov highlighted the prospects for expanding transit capacity and enhancing regional connectivity through the implementation of international logistics projects.