OPEC sees steady oil demand growth continuing through 2026

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecasts global oil demand to rise by 1.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2026. Total growth is expected to come from both OECD and non-OECD countries, with demand projected to be driven by continued recovery in transportation activity and sustained economic growth in emerging markets.

