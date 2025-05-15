Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees lifting revenues on unemployment insurance contributions
In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the unemployment insurance revenues hit the ground running, totaling 1.5 million manat ($880,000) from January through April 2025, marking an 8.5 percent increase year-on-year. The mandatory health insurance premiums took a five percent leap, hitting 9.9 million manat ($5.8 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy