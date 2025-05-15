Azerbaijan’s population income rises marginally in early 2025
Azerbaijan’s nominal population income rose to over 25 billion manat $15.4 billion) in early 2025, marking nearly a seven percent increase from last year. The country’s average monthly wage also grew by 10 percent, with higher pay reported in key sectors such as mining, finance, and transportation.
