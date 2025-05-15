Uzbekistan reports significant drop in tomato exports in 1Q2025

Photo: National Statistical Committee

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's tomato exports took a nosedive, plummeting by more than 2,100 tons and a whopping $1.9 million compared to the same stretch last year. Russia kept its crown as the top importer, while smaller fish were caught in the nets of countries like Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the UAE.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register