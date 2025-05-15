Technical code adopted for CASA-1000 energy project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 15. The technical code of the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) was officially adopted during the latest meeting of the Intergovernmental Council on the project, held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan.

According to the ministry, this document is of key importance and is included among the core agreements of the project. Compliance with the technical code is particularly vital for the parallel integration of the power systems of Central and South Asian countries.

The meeting brought together senior officials, including the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Daler Juma; the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev; the Federal Minister for Energy of Pakistan, Awais Leghari (via video link); and the Director General of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Abdul Bari Omar, along with representatives of international financial institutions and development partners.

During the talks, Juma noted that construction work for the CASA-1000 project has been completed in both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. He added that completion is expected in Pakistan later this year, with Afghanistan to follow soon after.

“On March 31, 2025, the 500 kV Datka–Sughd transmission line was energized. This milestone allows us to begin utilizing the infrastructure for the benefit of our nations. The progress achieved so far reflects not only the efforts of the participating countries but also the consistent support and constructive cooperation of international financial institutions and development partners,” the minister emphasized.

Under the CASA-1000 project, green electricity will be exported in summer from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The total cost of the project is more than $1.2 billion. CASA-1000 is financed by the World Bank, European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Islamic Development Bank, and other international partners.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel