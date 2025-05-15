Kostanay to lead Kazakhstan's transition to green energy with new wind farm
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During his visit to the Kostanay region, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov was briefed on initiatives aimed at expanding "green" energy. Plans include the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant with energy storage and other renewable energy facilities, boosting the region's production capacity and reducing carbon emissions by 3.3 million tons annually. The wind energy project will support sustainable development, economic diversification, and job creation.
