ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 15. Turkmenistan’s real GDP is projected to continue growing at a steady rate of 6.3 percent in both 2025 and 2026, according to the latest report by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports.

The country's economic growth remains robust, primarily driven by strong performance in the mining, construction, trade, and services sectors. This momentum is supported by expanding credit availability, rising wages, and continued investment activity.

Despite global challenges, including a decline in commodity prices that is expected to impact export revenues, Turkmenistan's current account and fiscal balances are estimated to remain in surplus. Public debt levels remain negligible, further supporting economic stability.

The EBRD notes that the country’s economic expansion will be sustained by ongoing investments in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and food processing, ensuring continued growth through 2026.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the country's leading investor, has been cooperating with Uzbekistan since April 1992. EBRD aims at improving the country's investment climate, providing freedom to mass media, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and supporting Uzbekistan's green transition.