Uzbekistan maps out future agricultural co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of agriculture has been developing dynamically in recent years, the representative of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Botir Usmonaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations in Baku.

“In recent years, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been actively developing in agriculture: in breeding, fruit growing, cattle breeding, and export of agricultural products. Azerbaijan is among the top five countries where Uzbekistan supplies its agricultural products,” he said.

Usmonaliyev noted that in recent years, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have also closely cooperated in the field of agricultural insurance, as this sphere is still underdeveloped in Uzbekistan.

“Azerbaijan has been successfully developing this sector in the last five years, and we have been cooperating for two years already, adopting Azerbaijan's experience - from the launch and implementation to how this new model works,” he said.

The official added that based on this, Uzbekistan has adopted a law on insurance of agricultural risks, and now funds similar to Azerbaijan's Agrarian Insurance Fund are being developed.

“In the future, we plan to insure our farmers, their products, as well as animals,” he noted.

According to him, the sphere of transportation is also very important for Uzbekistan.

“Cooperation with Azerbaijan is also underway in this direction. Since Uzbekistan has no direct access to Europe, transportation corridors through Iran and Azerbaijan play a key role. The Azerbaijani side assists us a lot in this. Cooperation in this area continues,” he added.