Middle Corridor drives Kazakhstan’s road transport from China to record growth in 2025

Photo: State revenue committee Ministry of finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan experienced a significant surge in export-import road transportation from China, underscoring the growing importance of the Middle Corridor. This strategic transport route, linking China to Europe via Kazakhstan, has been pivotal in boosting trade between the two countries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register