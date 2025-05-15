Number of Kazakh tourists heading to Azerbaijan keeps growing (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) held a presentation in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, on May 15 to mark the launch of direct Atyrau–Baku–Atyrau flights, Trend reports.

The ATB representative highlighted during the event that interest from Kazakhstan has been growing in recent months. In response, the presentation focused on promoting Azerbaijan’s offerings in health tourism, active travel, festivals, concerts, business events (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions—MICE), and golf tourism.

The presentation highlighted that during the initial quadrimester of 2025, there was an 18 percent uptick in the influx of Kazakh nationals to Azerbaijan relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding annum.

Delegates from "Air Astana," Azerbaijan’s "Azertour" tourism enterprise, and the "TABIA Group" delivered comprehensive presentations throughout the event.

The recently unveiled non-stop service is set to initiate on May 31, with a frequency of tri-weekly operations. At present, nonstop air services are operational from Astana, Almaty, and Aktau to Baku.

