Khorgos hub drives Middle Corridor growth with rising cargo traffic in early 2025
Photo: Kazakh Government
By mid-May, the Khorgos railway checkpoint between China and Kazakhstan was buzzing with activity, as cargo turnover shot through the roof compared to the previous year. This growth is a cog in the wheel of the Middle Corridor, linking China, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and Europe and giving a leg up to transcontinental trade. The freight trains running on the China-Europe and China-Central Asia routes are on the upswing, chugging along at full steam ahead.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy