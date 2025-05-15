Khorgos hub drives Middle Corridor growth with rising cargo traffic in early 2025

Photo: Kazakh Government

By mid-May, the Khorgos railway checkpoint between China and Kazakhstan was buzzing with activity, as cargo turnover shot through the roof compared to the previous year. This growth is a cog in the wheel of the Middle Corridor, linking China, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and Europe and giving a leg up to transcontinental trade. The freight trains running on the China-Europe and China-Central Asia routes are on the upswing, chugging along at full steam ahead.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register