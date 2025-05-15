Tajikistan knocking on door of EBRD to step up grant financing for national projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 15. Tajikistan has thrown its hat in the ring, suggesting that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) step up to the plate and boost its share of grant-based financing for key national development projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan.

This proposal was made during a meeting in London, UK, between the First Deputy Minister of Finance of Tajikistan, Yusuf Majidi, and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

The Tajik side pointed out several crucial areas where a little extra help could go a long way. These include the development of urban infrastructure, enhancement of energy efficiency through the installation of smart meters and construction of solar power plants, modernization of water supply and road networks, digitalization across economic sectors, and the implementation of environmentally sustainable technologies.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strategic directions for further deepening cooperation between Tajikistan and the EBRD. The Tajik delegation expressed appreciation for the EBRD’s significant contribution to the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the country.

Special recognition was given to the bank’s support in the fields of energy and transport, as well as its role in fostering private sector growth, strengthening municipal services, and improving access to clean drinking water for the population.

The EBRD's dynamic project portfolio in Tajikistan was quantified at 520 million euros, encompassing 77 distinct initiatives, as of the date February 28, 2025. A significant proportion—88 percent, equating to 459 million euros—has been earmarked for sustainable infrastructure initiatives. Financial entities represent 8 percent (42 million euros), whereas the corporate segment constitutes the residual 3 percent (18 million euros).



During the specified reporting interval, the EBRD has allocated a cumulative investment of 1.040 billion euros in Tajikistan, encompassing 183 distinct projects, wherein private sector undertakings constitute 12 percent of the overall portfolio composition.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel